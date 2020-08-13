Vice — “There are companies out there that are desperate for our data”

A lack of clear government guidance and a disregard for data protection law means that the Test and Trace system has been flawed from the start.

Madeleine Stone, our Legal and Policy Officer, said to Vice:

“The government only published their guidance for pubs to collect contact details two days before pubs were due to open, so it’s up to the pubs how they want to do it. Pubs want to be on the safe side but overcompensate, and end up buying really invasive surveillance tools. “There are companies out there that are desperate for our data.”

Vice — ‘The Worst Possible Outcome’ – Tech Privacy Experts on the Problem with NHS Test and Trace