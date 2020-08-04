Yahoo News — This is lockdown by diktat

NEWS: Northern lockdown laws have *still* not materialised but DHSC has “insisted the rules still applied from July 31”. Unbelievable. There’s no legal authority. This endangers the rule of law and public health measures.

This is lockdown by diktat.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Government is telling us to abide by sweeping restrictions with the threat of criminal sanctions despite a total lack of legal authority, no engagement with local officials and chaotic public communications. This is an unthinkable way to govern in a democracy and undermines the rule of law as well as public health measures.”

Yahoo News — Laws enforcing lockdown restrictions yet to be implemented