BBC — “Amazon continues to fill the market with invasive, dystopian technologies that solve non-existent problems”

Amazon has just announced a new way of payment: palm recognition. A system that analyzes the vein patterns of the palm. In other words: we’re truly entering into an era of under the skin surveillance.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Amazon continues to fill the market with invasive, dystopian technologies that solve non-existent problems.

“No one should have to provide biometric data in order to buy goods or services. Amazon’s attempt to normalise biometric payment and home surveillance devices risks building a world in which we’re more easily tracked and recorded, which will inevitably disempower citizens.”

