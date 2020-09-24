BBC — Amazon Is At It Again

We regret to inform you: Amazon Is At It Again 😔

The ‘Always Home Cam’ is arguably Amazon’s most chilling surveillance product yet.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“It’s difficult to imagine why Amazon thinks anyone wants flying internet cameras linked up to a data-gathering company in the privacy of their own home. “It’s important to acknowledge the influence that Amazon’s product development is having on communities and the growing surveillance market.”

