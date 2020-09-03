BBC News — Digital IDs would increase state control over law abiding citizens

Tony Blair wants digital IDs for… coronavirus vaccines.
Not on our watch.
Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch told the BBC:
“The idea of digital ID and vaccination checks could easily lead to a health apartheid that few would expect of a democratic country.
“Digital IDs would lead to sensitive records spanning medical, work, travel, and biometric data about each and every one of us being held at the fingertips of authorities and state bureaucrats.
“This dangerous plan would normalise identity checks, increase state control over law abiding citizens and create a honey pot for cybercriminals.”
Digital IDs would lead to sensitive records spanning medical, work, travel & biometric data about every one of us at the fingertips of authorities + state bureaucrats.
They’d normalise ID checks, increase state control over law abiding citizens & create a honeypot for criminals.
BBC News — Tony Blair: It is common sense to move toward digital IDs
Daily Express — POLL: Would you be happy for digital ID cards to be enforced in the UK?
Daily Express — ‘ID card is essential!’ Boris urged to introduce new digital identification system – poll