BBC News — Digital IDs would increase state control over law abiding citizens

Tony Blair wants digital IDs for… coronavirus vaccines.

Not on our watch.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch told the BBC:

“The idea of digital ID and vaccination checks could easily lead to a health apartheid that few would expect of a democratic country.

“Digital IDs would lead to sensitive records spanning medical, work, travel, and biometric data about each and every one of us being held at the fingertips of authorities and state bureaucrats.

“This dangerous plan would normalise identity checks, increase state control over law abiding citizens and create a honey pot for cybercriminals.”