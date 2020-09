We’ve joined 20 rights groups to tell MPs to scrap the Coronavirus Act.

If the Speaker can’t allow votes on amendments; if MPs can’t repeal powers responsible for 100% unlawful prosecutions, the Act is without doubt a long-term danger to rights & democracy.

It must go.

