Coronavirus Act: Biggest Expansion of UK State Power in a Generation —Silkie Carlo & Steve Baker MP [Podcast #5]

In this fifth episode of the Big Brother Watch Podcast, Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch and host of this show, talks with Steve Baker MP, a former minister and now an influential backbench MP who sits on the executive of the 1922 Committee.

We had this conversation in a crossroads moment before the parliamentary vote on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act. When the Coronavirus Bill was passed six months ago, Steve Baker MP warned that we were implementing a “dystopian society”. Now six months in, the Coronavirus Act is the biggest expansion of state power in a generation — and could stay in law for years.

Are we going to continue this executive power grab with this disproportionate criminal sanctions and expansive state powers? What’s wrong with the Swedish approach? Should the government force mass vaccinations?

