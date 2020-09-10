The Critic — “We have more surveillance today than any country of any political persuasion has in history”

The UK is one of the worst surveillance states in the democratic world. In fact, we rival China for the amount of cameras that we have per person. The UK has around 6 million cameras deployed around the country.

That’s around 1 camera per 10 people.

And that’s just one of the many inputs of the surveillance machinery. The fact is that we’re becoming walking ID cards in a growing surveillance state.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said: “We have more surveillance today and as a Western democracy than any country of any political persuasion has in history.”

The Critic — Psychosis in an age of surveillance capitalism