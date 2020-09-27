The Guardian — Workplace Surveillance: “It’s not consent if you can’t choose”

There’s an increasing boom of surveillance tools to recreate the workplace scrutiny.

This was already happening at the workplace, but the fact that it’s happening in private homes is unacceptable.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Now that is morphing into home surveillance it takes on a new shape and is more worrying, because some employers aren’t realising that yes, some employees are working from home, but the home still remains a private space.

“It’s important for people’s sense of autonomy and dignity, and their mental health, that the home remains a private space and we don’t go down the route of this really invasive constant monitoring of people’s homes.

“The consequences are going to be wild. It’s not consent if you can’t choose.”