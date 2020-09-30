The Sun — One rule for them, a trillion rules for the rest of us.

The Speaker is right to criticise the Government’s creation of hundreds of laws by diktat…. because even parliament is breaching them!
One rule for them, a trillion rules for the rest of us.
Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:
“It beggars belief that Parliament, where our laws are made, is in breach of the law on contact tracing.
“It seems to be one rule for them and a trillion rules for us.”
