Every eatery in England is now supposed to refuse entry to anyone who doesn’t check in with the NHS app or fill up a form with their name and phone number. However, this rule is not being followed in the cafes and canteens used by MPs.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“It beggars belief that Parliament, where our laws are made, is in breach of the law on contact tracing.

“It seems to be one rule for them and a trillion rules for us.”