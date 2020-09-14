The Times — “This government is churning out increasingly dystopian plans at a huge cost to the public purse and civil liberties.”

Private companies will now get access to public data under a Government’s pilot scheme thanks to Dominic Cummings and his relentless data heist.
Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:
“When most governments are trying to rein in data grabs by the private sector, our government seems to be doing the opposite. This government is churning out increasingly dystopian plans at a huge cost to the public purse and civil liberties.”
