What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Act [FILM]

This is a vital opportunity to take mass action against the Coronavirus Act. Your MP will have an opportunity to vote on the Coronavirus Act again on Wednesday 30th September. Tell them to repeal the draconian powers in the Act now!Email your MP now: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/CoronavirusAct/#email-your-mp

The Coronavirus Act is the biggest expansion of state power in a generation – and could stay in law for years. Emergency powers should carry emergency time limits. That’s why we campaigned for, and won, the right for MPs to vote on the Act every 6 months. The first vote is on Wednesday 30th September. Tell your MP to repeal these draconian powers!