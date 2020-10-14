BBC — “It’s clear that Parliament needs to legislate to control police use of drone surveillance”

Police in China have used drones to film a drug deal taking place.

This is just an example of how using drone is becoming the norm. However, they’re mostly being used as surveillance tech.

Drones are an extreme, militaristic form of surveillance.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“[This is a] leap forward for intrusive surveillance technology. “It’s particularly worrying that the UK and China are almost neck-and-neck in the race to monitor citizens with new tech. “We’ve even seen drone surveillance deployed over England’s beauty spots during the pandemic to spy on walkers. “It’s clear that Parliament needs to legislate to control police use of drone surveillance.”

BBC — Drone used to bust drug deal in China