Test and Trace has become the vehicle for huge privacy violations. Customer information is not being handled safely, legally or competently. Ad hoc collection has already come under criticism for being abused for unlawful advertising purposes and even harassing customers.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We have already had to act in one case where a young woman received an unsolicited message from a barman after giving her details for tracing.

“The whole system has been really, really badly done and there has been no advice to bars and restaurants about how to look after data, so it’s easy to see how this can become a free-for-all.”