Daily Mail — “The Government’s policing during the pandemic is as counter-productive as it is chilling.”

Test and Trace has become the vehicle for huge privacy violations. Customer information is not being handled safely, legally or competently. Ad hoc collection has already come under criticism for being abused for unlawful advertising purposes and even harassing customers.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Treating test and trace like an inquisition is a certain way to deter people from getting tests and giving contact information.

“The Government’s over-reliance on policing during the pandemic is as counter-productive as it is chilling.”