Students across the United Kingdom have been facing lockdowns in university accommodation, after coronavirus outbreaks amongst first year students moving into university accommodation.

Some universities have used additional security to monitor students, break up gatherings and ensure they do not leave their accommodation if required to isolate. And even some

security guards have been patrolling student accommodation with dogs.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“These sinister and heavy-handed Covid patrols will only create conflict, fear and confusion. “They have no legal powers at all, so it’s quite alarming to think they can waltz into young girls’ rooms or interrogate teenagers.”

Daily Mail — From students arriving at college in hazmat suits… to the Covid ‘Stasi’ checking they’re following rules on nights out – the eerie face of university life in 2020