The Sun — “The Government risks trashing British freedoms and democracy with little apparent benefit for public health”

We found the excessive contact tracing law has *not* been practised on the parliamentary estate — yet small businesses face fines for non-compliance, & older + low-income people who don’t use the NHS Covid-19 app are refused entry to premises.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“The most extreme limits on our freedom in modern history have been dictated by ministers who seem to have trouble remembering the rules themselves.

“The Government risks trashing British freedoms and democracy with little apparent benefit for public health.

“It seems to be easier for the Government to criminalise and blame ordinary people than to fix the failed test and trace system. There is only so much of this the public will take.”