Big Brother Watch has sent a letter to the Metropolitan Police about their horrendous treatment of journalists at the protest last week. (You can find a copy of the letter here.)

Journalists have reported, and documented, being told by police officers that they require “authorisation” from the Metropolitan Police press office in order to attend and report on the demonstration.

This video shows a police liaison claiming accredited press need to seek authorisation from @metpoliceuk press bureau to cover a news story in a public place.

Not a good start to #Lockdown2. Lets hope in future officers will respect the right of the press to report. #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/m6smCSSFSV — Jason N. Parkinson (@JasonNParkinson) November 5, 2020

Furthermore, journalists have reported being “harassed”, threatened with arrest and in one case even assaulted by Metropolitan Police officers. Several officers were also recorded telling reporters that the press have “no exemptions” and to “leave” the demonstration.

Video captured by @ruptly shows video journalist @Urban_Pictures being knocked to the ground by police, picked up and shoved away.

This incident came shortly after officers told Anthony the press were not exempt from arrest. #PressFreedom #Lockdown2 #Covid19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wbnnhvqLra — Jason N. Parkinson (@JasonNParkinson) November 5, 2020

This is wrong, misinformed and irresponsible policing that has no basis in law and obstructs fundamental democratic rights.

