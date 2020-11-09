Big Brother Watch letter to Metropolitan Police — Covid Regulations and Freedom of the Press

Big Brother Watch Team / November 9, 2020

Big Brother Watch has sent a letter to the Metropolitan Police about their horrendous treatment of journalists at the protest last week. (You can find a copy of the letter here.)

Journalists have reported, and documented, being told by police officers that they require “authorisation” from the Metropolitan Police press office in order to attend and report on the demonstration.

Furthermore, journalists have reported being “harassed”, threatened with arrest and in one case even assaulted by Metropolitan Police officers. Several officers were also recorded telling reporters that the press have “no exemptions” and to “leave” the demonstration.

This is wrong, misinformed and irresponsible policing that has no basis in law and obstructs fundamental democratic rights.

