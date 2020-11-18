Lockdown laws are confusing & constantly changing.

Enforcement has been arbitrary & unfair.

Even police chiefs can’t remember what the rules are.

It’s no surprise that masses of lockdown fines have gone unpaid.

Madeleine Stone, our Legal and Policy Officer said:

“The figures make it plain that there are serious failings in the way police have issued fines during the pandemic’ and described unpaid lockdown fines as a ‘prosecution crisis waiting to happen. “The laws governing lockdowns are constantly changing, complex and poorly drafted.”

Daily Mail — Majority flout coronavirus fines: More than three in five penalties handed out to Covid rule breakers by police have gone UNPAID in parts of England and Wales, figures show