Lockdown laws are confusing & constantly changing.
Enforcement has been arbitrary & unfair.
Even police chiefs can’t remember what the rules are.
It’s no surprise that masses of lockdown fines have gone unpaid.
Madeleine Stone, our Legal and Policy Officer said:
“The figures make it plain that there are serious failings in the way police have issued fines during the pandemic’ and described unpaid lockdown fines as a ‘prosecution crisis waiting to happen.
“The laws governing lockdowns are constantly changing, complex and poorly drafted.”
Daily Mail — Majority flout coronavirus fines: More than three in five penalties handed out to Covid rule breakers by police have gone UNPAID in parts of England and Wales, figures show