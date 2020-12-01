BBC — Microsoft has filed a patent for a system to monitor employees’ facial recognition and body language

Big Brother Watch Team / December 1, 2020

Microsoft has filed a patent for a system to monitor employees’ facial recognition and body language to detect when employees are lazy at work.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This type of employee surveillance software obstructs diversity in workplaces by operating on the false premise that there is a uniform, normative way that people work optimally.

“A lot of surveillance tech is marketed as ‘innovative’ but in reality is astoundingly retrograde.”

