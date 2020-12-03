There’s no law prohibiting people from travelling between tiers. And as we’ve warned for years, there’s not even a specific law for ANPR.

This is not policing by consent.

We must stop the growing surveillance state and this civil liberties landslide.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This is not policing by consent. There’s no law prohibiting people from travelling between tiers, and in fact not even a specific law underpinning the mass surveillance system that is ANPR. We’re now living in a growing surveillance state and a civil liberties landslide.”

Daily Mail — ‘The local Gestapo are at it again!’: North Yorkshire police spark fury by launching border patrols with number plate recognition cameras to stop people crossing from Tier 3 to Tier 2