As we have said before, reporting that Covid vaccination reminder cards are ‘Covid ID cards’ appears to be wrong and irresponsible reporting. Nothing on these handwritten cards appears to contain an identifier.

However, whilst ‘immunity’ ID looks less likely, vaccination ID is not.

We know the WHO is developing a digital Covid vaccine certificate.

We know the tech sector is making ‘health passport’ type applications.

We know that companies want to exclude people based on vaccination status.

We have to be vigilant to any type of mandatory health certificate being presented as a ‘solution’. Such proposals would, without doubt, lead to a seismic loss of civil liberties and equality.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This is irresponsible and discriminatory. “The unvaccinated will include all children, pregnant women, women trying to conceive, immunosuppressed people, people who decline for reasons of religion or conscience and more. “No, we never allow their freedom to be taken.”

Daily Star — Good Morning Britain slammed for ‘disgusting’ Twitter poll about Covid vaccine