Morning Star — “We must not slide into a police state where police make up the rules as they go along”

The Met has issued misleading and chilling statements ahead of the demonstrations in London, denying our rights to organise and attend protests under current Coronavirus laws.

(We sent a letter to the Met with Liberty to demand a correction.)

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“However, the exemptions for protests were also in the lockdown regulations we’re just coming out of. “This was misrepresented by the police, who falsely told the public they had no right to protest on the weekend [when anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in London]. “We must not slide into a police state where police make up the rules as they go along, especially on such a precious and fundamental right as the right to protest.”

Morning Star — Protests explicitly allowed when lockdown ends