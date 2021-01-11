Derby Telegraph – Derbyshire Police criticised for use of drones to survey citizens

During Covid, many police forces have found themselves in charge of maintaining restrictions. However, Derbyshire Police have recently received criticism over their overenthusiastic policing style. In March, the police force came under fire after drones were used to film citizens breaking restrictions. Handing out numerous penalties and fines since has further aggravated citizens.

Big Brother Watch do not condone this type of citizen surveillance, as it is

“sinister” and “counter-productive”.

Derby Telegraph – Derbyshire Police criticised for Covid lockdown