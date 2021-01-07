Daily Mail – Facial recognition “one of the most serious threats to civil liberties of recent years”

London is one of the most highly monitored cities worldwide, coming just after Shanghai and Beijing. In other words, per every 1000 people, there are 67 cameras. These include facial surveillance CCTV cameras which many say infringe on several civil liberties.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, states that the use of facial recognition is

“one of the most serious threats to civil liberties of recent years. This China-style mass surveillance tool risks turning CCTV cameras into biometric checkpoints and citizens into walking ID cards”.

