The Sun – Surveillance culture and cyber-harassment

Technology has become an invaluable part of people’s lives. From home security to smart gadgets, the technological benefits seem to outweigh the negatives. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in cyber-harassment, used to exploit people for criminal means. Particularly worrying is the use of home security surveillance cameras to spy on others. Silkie Carlo, Big Brother Watch’s director says:

“It’s worrying that surveillance culture has become so commercialized.

“Do we want the kind of society where everyone passively records our comings and goings? It goes beyond security.”

“They are sold to us as fun gadgets,” says Silkie. “But in reality, they are military-style tech that’s stealing our data.”

The Sun – Home Hackers: From camera doorbells to security drones – how your home tech could spy on you