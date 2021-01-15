YorkMix – North Yorkshire Police receive criticism over Covid policing

Superintendent Mike Walker spoke yesterday about recent criticisms of North Yorkshire Police’s approach to covid regulation policing. Julia Mulligan, Commisioner of Police, Fire and Crime, confirmed the increase of complaints, including scrutiny from MPs.

Big Brother Watch recently sent a letter to Superintendent Mike Wallace over method of enforcing guidelines rather than laws, which Wallace says “he was frustrated by”. Wallace says that the force will investigate penalties and ensure there is proportionate response to each offence. NYP will also be appealing to the National Police Council over clarification of government guidelines for citizens.

YorkMix – ‘Most of the complaints had my name on them’ – Senior officer cops flak over Covid policing