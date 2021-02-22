Guardian – Vaccine passports and tests to aid reopening of UK economy

UK citizens could be issued with a Covid vaccine and test certificate to aid the reopening of certain sectors of the economy this summer.

The cross-government review will investigate whether to rollout the dystopian method domestically.

Issues surrounding privacy and equality have been raised by civil liberty organisations – which believe vaccine passports will create a two-tier society.

A Big Brother Watch spokesperson said: “It is precisely because of the exclusion, discrimination and privacy concerns that millions of us will never accept them.”

