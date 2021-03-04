BBC – ‘Till-less’ Amazon Fresh store opens in London

A ’till-less’ Amazon store has opened its doors in London.

The first Amazon Fresh store outside the U.S. requires visitors to download an app before shopping and then as they exit they are automatically billed.

Inside the supermarket, shoppers are monitored by hundreds of cameras and depth-sensors using AI.

Silkie Carlo Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“[It] offers a dystopian, total-surveillance shopping experience,”

“Amazon’s intense tracking of shoppers will create larger personal data footprints than any other retailer. Customers deserve to know how and by whom these records and analytics could be used.”

