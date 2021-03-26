Big Brother Watch supports legal action against police after protest arrests of legal observers

Big Brother Watch has penned a letter to the Met Police in support of legal action taken by Black Protest Legal Support legal observers and to express concerns about the recent policing of

protests.

According to reports we have read and footage we have seen, Metropolitan Police Service responded to the protests of 16th March in large numbers. Legal observers, whose voluntary role involves recording arrests and other police actions that take place, were clearly marked with high-visibility jackets. We were alarmed to learn that four legal observers were arrested simply for carrying out their important voluntary work.

You can read the full letter here