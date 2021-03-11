Save Online Speech Coalition writes to government opposing Online Safety Bill

As part of the new Save Online Speech Coalition, we’ve written to the Government about the coming Online Safety Bill and why we think this legislation poses a real threat to free speech online.

Effectively and proportionately policing the internet no doubt has its challenges. However, the Government’s plans undermine the role of law enforcement and rather empower private companies to act as speech police. This is what we are demanding from the Government:

Don’t force platforms to censor lawful speech

Defend human rights, not terms and conditions

Protect private conversations online

You can read the full letter here