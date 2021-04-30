Politico – Upcoming Online Safety Bill sparks free speech concern from MPs

Boris Johnson faces backlash from senior MPs from the Conservative Party over the upcoming Online Safety Bill.

The bill will seek to clamp down on harmful and illegal forms of online speech, while piling pressure on social media giants to regulate other murkier areas such as disinformation.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis MP and former Trade Secretary Liam Fox MP are among the MPs who have spoken out against the bill.

“The Government’s proposals … would be overbearing and fundamentally threaten the right to freedom of expression,” said Mark Johnson, a legal and policy officer at advocacy group Big Brother Watch

Politico – Boris Johnson’s free speech brigade takes aim at Big Tech regulation.