Telegraph – Drinkers will have to prove they have registered with Test and Trace as pubs reopen

Pub goers may have to prove that they have registered with Test and Trace as pubs prepare to reopen following months of lockdown.

Official guidance says that pub staff will have to look at customers’ phones to see if they have registered before being served.

Big Brother Watch Legal and Policy Officer Madeleine Stone: “Requiring every single person who enters a cafe or pub to show their phone screen and hand over their personal details poses a serious risk to privacy and data rights and is based on exclusion, criminal sanctions and police enforcement.

“Businesses won’t be able to comply with this draconian new diktat as well as data protection law, which is why we’ve sent legal letters to the Department of Health and Information Commissioner’s Office as to whether these intrusive requirements are safe and lawful.”

Telegraph – Exclusive: Pub staff will check drinkers’ phones to prove they have registered with Test and Trace