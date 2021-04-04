The Guardian – Covid certificates planned as early December leaked documents reveal

The government has been considering the use of Covid passports since December, despite telling the public there were no plans for them.

A leaked government-commissioned report from December examined how Covid certificates could be used to decide whether people should be allowed into events, pubs and other crowded spaces, and detailed research into public attitudes.

Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, said they would be “the first attempt at a segregation policy in Britain for decades.” She said: “They would exclude and disadvantage the most marginalised people in our country, dividing communities without reducing risks.”

The Guardian – Covid certificates on the cards for use in England since December