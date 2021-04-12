The World – Proposals for a Covid-19 passport to access the pub raise concern

As pub gardens prepare to reopen following months of lockdown plans to introduce a Covid-19 passport to access indoor spaces haunt landlords.

The government is currently reviewing the certificate scheme, which is being trialled at large-scale events despite mounting backlash.

Big Brother Watch legal and policy officer Mark Johnson says the idea: “runs contrary to a long-standing tradition in the UK of not having to carry any kind of ID cards.”

“There’s nothing more private than your own health. This idea that you’d have to disclose your health, just to access society is overbearing and could lead to other kinds of health IDs in the future,” Mark Johnson said.

The World – A trip to a British pub may require a COVID-19 passport