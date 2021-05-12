Big Brother Watch response to the Government’s Online Safety Bill

Mark Johnson, Legal and Policy Officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“The Online Safety Bill introduces state-backed censorship and monitoring on a scale never seen before in a liberal democracy.

This Bill is disastrous for privacy rights and free expression online. The Government is clamping down on vague categories of lawful speech. This could easily result in the silencing of marginalised voices and unpopular views.

Parliament should remove lawful content from the scope of this Bill altogether and refocus on real policing rather than speech-policing.”

ENDS