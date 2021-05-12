Daily Mail – Government’s Online Safety Bill could create ‘state-backed censorship’

The Government’s Online Safety Bill, which aims to crack down on ‘hateful speech’, puts freedom of speech at risk campaigners have warned.

The published Bill seeks more power for the media regulator Ofcom and the Government and Social Media companies over the regulation of online content, while seeking to make tech giants accountable for content posted to their channels.

Daily Mail – Big Brother Watch called it ‘state-backed censorship and monitoring on a scale never seen before in a liberal democracy’.

