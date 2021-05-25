LBC – Stop and search debate reignited following the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

The killing of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis in 202o has reignited a debate on the use of stop and search by UK police forces, with reports that it disproportionately targets people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

Campaigners are now concerned that the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will give police new sweeping powers.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, called for “honesty among police” about the negative impact the tactic could be having, saying the problems needed to be addressed at “every level”.

