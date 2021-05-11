The Guardian – Lifting of ‘hug’ ban underlines confusion over Covid restrictions

The UK press has been filled with stories that people will finally be able to hug each other as Covid restrictions begin to relax.

But here’s the catch., there has never been a ‘hugging ban’. This is just the latest example of how confusion over what has been against the law throughout the pandemic.

Director of Big Brother Watch, Silkie Carlo said: “Throughout the pandemic the government has often blurred the lines, sometimes deliberately, between the law and merely its wishes, causing real damage to democracy and the rule of law.