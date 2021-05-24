The Telegraph – Millions of phones tracked to analyse behavioural change after vaccination

Millions of people were ‘unwittingly tracked’ via their phone after receiving a vaccination, to identify patterns of travel post-jab.

The data was used by researchers at Oxford University to carry out studies for the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B). The published SPI-B committee report clearly shows that one in ten peoples’ phones were used for the research without the users’ knowledge.

Big Brother Watch Director Silkie Carlo said: “Millions of Brits will be disturbed to discover they were unwittingly tracked & subjected to behavioural analysis via their phones. SPI-B identified who has & hasn’t been vaccinated, where people live, their age and close contacts through this digital stalking.

This is deeply chilling and damaging to public trust in medical confidentiality. “Between looming Covid passports and vaccine phone surveillance, this Government is turning Britain into a Big Brother state under the cover of Covid. This should be a wake-up call to us all.”

The Telegraph – Millions ‘unwittingly tracked’ by phone after vaccination to see if movements changed

Mirror – Millions of Brits ‘tracked by their phones’ after Covid jabs to see if behaviour changed

The Sun – Millions of Brits ‘unwittingly tracked’ by phone after Covid jab to see if movements changed

the Canary – Who needs Bill Gates’ microchips when we’ve got the Tory government