Big Brother Watch sends joint letter on unlawful Coronavirus prosecutions and convictions behind closed doors to the Secretary of State for Justice

Big Brother Watch, alongside other trusted rights groups, has written to the Secretary of State for Justice about the single justice procedure and unlawful coronavirus prosecutions and convictions behind closed doors.

These charges and prosecutions are being brought without sufficient oversight, without any meaningful review process, and are resulting in guilty pleas and convictions for offences people have not committed, in a process they may also not be aware of. The current situation is unjust and the current process is unfit for purpose.

1. Review of all prosecutions to date under the Single Justice Procedure in relation to

Coronavirus-related emergency laws

2. Suspension of the use of the Single Justice Procedure in relation to Coronavirus-related

emergency laws