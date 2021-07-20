BBC – Secretive algorithms screening millions of welfare claimants

Councils across the UK are using secretive algorithms to screen millions of welfare claimants, civil liberties group Big Brother Watch has revealed.

The algorithms, which are marketed as fraud prevention measures, “treat the poor with suspicion and prejudice”, Head of Investigations and research at Big Brother Watch, Jake Hurfurt said.

Big Brother Watch has launched an official complaint to the Information Commissioner, following the publication of their latest report “Poverty Panopticon: the hidden algorithms shaping Britain’s welfare state”.

