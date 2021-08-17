BBC – Police guidance on facial recognition criticised by rights groups

A suggested code of practice which covers police use of live facial recognition in England and Wales has been criticised by human rights groups.

Live facial-recognition systems compare faces captured on closed-circuit television with those on a watch-list, alerting officers to a match.

The campaign group Big Brother Watch called for the technology to be banned and said the code legitimised the use of an invasive surveillance technology.

