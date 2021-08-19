The Telegraph – 90 rights groups sign open letter to Apple urging the company to drop its surveillance plans

90 Rights Groups including Big Brother Watch have penned an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook urging him to drop its new surveillance plans.

The plans to monitor messages of children using iPhones for explicit photos could breach privacy laws.

The scan and alert feature in Messages could result in alerts that threaten the safety and wellbeing of some young people, and LGBTQ+ youths with unsympathetic parents are particularly at risk.

Once the CSAM hash scanning for photos is built into Apple products, the company will face enormous pressure, and possibly legal requirements, from governments around the world to scan for all sorts of images that the governments find objectionable.

READ the full letter here

The Telegraph – Apple’s iMessage plans breach children’s privacy rights, campaigners claim