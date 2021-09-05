MailOnline – Government’s Online Safety Bill will give tech firms ‘right to spy on us’

The Government’s proposed Online Safety Bill will erode freedom of speech in the UK and hand state-backed censorship powers to big tech firms to monitor users’ private conversations.

In Big Brother Watch’s latest latest report ‘The State of Free Speech Online‘, the civil liberties group say the Government’s Online Safety Bill is ‘fundamentally flawed’ and could harm ‘fundamental rights to privacy and freedom of expression’.

Mark Johnson, of Big Brother Watch, said: ‘The Government is establishing a censor’s charter where big tech censorship would be state-backed.

‘Politicians talk about ‘reining in the tech platforms’ when really they’re getting into bed with them.’

MailOnline – Online anti-bullying law will give tech firms ‘right to spy on us’ and risks crushing freedom of speech, campaigners warn