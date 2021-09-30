The Scottish Sun – Scottish Government accused of becoming “factory for authoritarian Covid rules”

The Scottish Government has come under fire from NATS Ministers and rights groups for its authoritarian vaccine passport guidance.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, branded the diktat “nonsense”.

And in a nod to the ruling Ingsoc party in George Orwell novel 1984, she added: “The Scottish Government has turn­ed into a factory for authoritarian Covid rules and regul­ations that make no one safer.”

The Scottish Sun – BUG BROTHER Scottish Government accused of trying to control lives amid anger over hardline vaccine passports rulebook