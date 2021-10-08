BBC – New app allows women to be monitored by CCTV on walk home

A new app allows women to ask to be monitored by CCTV operators on their walk home.

The app has been developed in Licoln with the aim of improving safety on the streets after a number of attacks on women across the country.

Big Brother Watch branded the government-funded idea as a “terribly misguided policy”.

Silkie Carlo, director of civil liberties at Big Brother Watch, said research showed “CCTV does not prevent crime and certainly does not stop men attacking or harassing women”.

