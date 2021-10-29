The Guardian – Police consider use of drones that film from 1,500ft

Police in England and Wales are considering using drones which film high quality footage from 1,500 ft away. The move has raised concerns from civil liberties campaigners.

The campaign group Big Brother Watch expressed concerns that such technology could be misused to target people taking part in legitimate activity, such as a demonstration.

“Without clear policies in place, we’re concerned that this extreme, militaristic form of surveillance could be used in ways that breach rights and harm democracy, such as spying on peaceful protests,” said the group’s director, Silkie Carlo.

The Guardian – Civil liberty fears as police consider using drones that film from 1,500ft