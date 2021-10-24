The Times – BP used private intelligence service to spy on peaceful climate campaigner

Oil giant BP hired a private intelligence service to spy on a peaceful climate campaigner.

Chris Garrard is a member of Art Not Oil, which seeks to end sponsorship of the arts from oil companies. He also campaigned against the British Museum’s sponsorship arrangement with BP.

The surveillance was carried out by the company Welund who specialise in “identifying politically based threats to businesses”. Silkie Carlo, the director of the privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch, said the surveillance of Garrard was “extremely intrusive, shocking and wholly unacceptable”.

The Times – BP hires ex-MI6 agents to spy on peaceful climate activist